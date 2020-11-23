MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2020) US President Donald Trump's election campaign says lawyer Sidney Powell, who participated in the Thursday press conference on voter fraud, is not part of Trump's team.

"Sidney Powell is practicing law on her own. She is not a member of the Trump Legal Team. She is also not a lawyer for the President in his personal capacity," Trump's attorney Rudy Giuliani and the president's senior legal adviser Jenna Ellis said in a joint statement on Sunday.

On Thursday, a number of Trump's lawyers, including Giuliani, held a press conference dedicated to the topic of voter fraud during the November presidential election.

Giuliani said during the Thursday news conference that there had been a centralized plan of mass voter fraud.

Powell claimed that the Democrats used mail-in voting to manipulate the election results and suggested that some kind of algorithm was used to take a certain percentage of votes from Trump and flip them to Biden.

Major US media outlets have projected Democratic nominee Joe Biden to be the winner of the November 3 presidential election. Biden declared victory in a national address, but so has Trump, who said his victory was stolen via massive fraud and impropriety.

The Trump campaign has demanded audits and recounts and has filed numerous lawsuits in state and Federal courts.