(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2020) US President Donald Trump's senior legal adviser Jenna Ellis and attorney Rudy Giuliani say Trump's team will be seeking expedited appeal of the Saturday Pennsylvania court ruling.

On Saturday, US District Judge Matthew Brann rejected a Trump campaign lawsuit seeking to invalidate mail-in ballots in Pennsylvania. Brann said the Trump campaign lawsuit had "strained legal arguments without merit and speculative accusations, unpled in the operative complaint and unsupported by evidence."

"Today's decision turns out to help us in our strategy to get expeditiously to the US Supreme Court.

... We will be seeking an expedited appeal to the third Circuit. There is so much evidence that in Pennsylvania, Democrats eliminated our opportunity to present 50 witnesses and their evidence that election officials blatantly ignored Pennsylvania's law denying independent review," the Trump campaign said in a Saturday statement.

According to Trump's team, 682,777 ballots were cast illegally in Pennsylvania.

"We are disappointed we did not at least get the opportunity to present our evidence at a hearing. Unfortunately the censorship continues," Trump's team said commenting on Brann's ruling.