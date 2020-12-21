UrduPoint.com
Trump's Team Trying To Get Supreme Court To Reverse Pennsylvania Election Results

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 21st December 2020 | 05:40 AM

Trump's Team Trying to Get Supreme Court to Reverse Pennsylvania Election Results

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2020) The campaign team of outgoing US President Donald Trump has filed a petition asking the US Supreme Court to upend the results of the presidential election in Pennsylvania.

"Trump campaign files a petition for writ of certiorari to the US. Supreme Court to reverse a trio of Pennsylvania Supreme Court cases which illegally changed Pennsylvania's mail balloting law immediately before and after the 2020 presidential election," the Trump team said on Twitter on Sunday.

According to Trump's lawyer Rudy Giuliani, the petition seeks an order that would allow Pennsylvania's legislature to award the state's 20 electoral votes to Trump.

Earlier this month, Trump said that the Supreme Court had "really let us down" as the institution refused to challenge the results of the presidential election in Wisconsin, Georgia, Pennsylvania, and Michigan, after a lawsuit was filed by the state of Texas.

US President-elect Joe Biden was confirmed the winner of the November presidential election by the Electoral College on December 14 after all 50 states officially certified the voting results. However, incumbent President Donald Trump has refused to concede, alleging vote fraud, although his campaign has lost nearly all of some 60 legal challenges filed within the past month.

