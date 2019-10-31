(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st October, 2019) US President Donald Trump's top National Security Council official on Russian matters is leaving his post to testify in the president's impeachment inquiry, media reported.

The official, Tim Morrison, is set to be replaced by Andrew Peek, who is currently the US Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Iran and Iraq, Politico reported on Wednesday, citing multiple people familiar with the matter.

In September, House Democrats launched the impeachment inquiry into Trump over his July 25 telephone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, during which the US leader tried to press Kiev to probe alleged corruption of Hunter Biden, who was linked to Ukrainian energy company Burisma.

The Bidens have said Trump's allegations are unfounded.

A whistleblower claimed that the White House had attempted to restrict access to the transcript of the call and described it as Trump's attempt to solicit a foreign power's interference in the 2020 presidential election.

Trump called the conversation "perfect" and described the impeachment probe as another witch hunt designed to overturn the results of the 2016 presidential election.