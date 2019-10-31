UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump's Top Russia Official To Leave Over Impeachment Inquiry - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 9 seconds ago Thu 31st October 2019 | 03:50 AM

Trump's Top Russia Official to Leave Over Impeachment Inquiry - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st October, 2019) US President Donald Trump's top National Security Council official on Russian matters is leaving his post to testify in the president's impeachment inquiry, media reported.

The official, Tim Morrison, is set to be replaced by Andrew Peek, who is currently the US Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Iran and Iraq, Politico reported on Wednesday, citing multiple people familiar with the matter.

In September, House Democrats launched the impeachment inquiry into Trump over his July 25 telephone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, during which the US leader tried to press Kiev to probe alleged corruption of Hunter Biden, who was linked to Ukrainian energy company Burisma.

The Bidens have said Trump's allegations are unfounded.

A whistleblower claimed that the White House had attempted to restrict access to the transcript of the call and described it as Trump's attempt to solicit a foreign power's interference in the 2020 presidential election.

Trump called the conversation "perfect" and described the impeachment probe as another witch hunt designed to overturn the results of the 2016 presidential election.

Related Topics

Election Corruption Iran Russia White House Iraq Company Trump Kiev July September Democrats 2016 2020 Post Media Top

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler launches his latest books at SIBF 20 ..

3 hours ago

Sultan Al Qasimi inaugurates 38th edition of Sharj ..

4 hours ago

Al Olama attends Austrian Embassy reception

4 hours ago

Markets mark time ahead of expected US interest ra ..

4 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler tours SIBF 2019 cultural pavilions a ..

5 hours ago

Sharjah International Book Fair an international p ..

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.