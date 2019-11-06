WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2019) The trade war between the United States and China has hurt both sides and decreased US imports from Beijing by $35 billion over the first half of this year, the UN Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) said in a report.

"The analysis shows that US tariffs caused a 25% export loss, inflicting a US$35 billion blow to Chinese exports in the US market for tariffed goods in the first half of 2019," a press release accompanying the report said on Tuesday.

The US tariffs on China are economically hurting both countries and US losses are largely related to higher prices for consumers, the UNCTAD report warned.

Taiwan was the largest beneficiary of the trade diversion effects of US tariffs on China, accounting for additional exports to the United States of almost $4.2 billion in the first half of 2019, the report said.

Mexico's increase in exports to the United States due to the new tariffs on China are quantified to be about $3.5 billion, mostly in the agri-food, transport equipment and electrical machinery sectors, UNCTAD added.