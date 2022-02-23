Former US President Donald Trump's new social media platform TRUTH Social is topping the list of most downloaded apps for the third day since becoming available on the market, according to data.ai, a service tracking dynamics in the mobile and digital ecosystem

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2022) Former US President Donald Trump's new social media platform TRUTH Social is topping the list of most downloaded apps for the third day since becoming available on the market, according to data.ai, a service tracking dynamics in the mobile and digital ecosystem.

Trump's app was downloaded 170,000 times in just one day since becoming available on App Store on Sunday night, despite reported problems with registering accounts and a long waiting list, according to AppTopia, a download tracking service.

Trump announced his intention to develop a competitive social media service in October of last year. The former president, who was banned from Twitter after the January 6 events, has promised that his new social network will fight Big Tech censorship and will protect the right of free speech and expression.