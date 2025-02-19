Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2025) US President Donald Trump's special envoy for Ukraine arrived in Kyiv on Wednesday ahead of a planned meeting with officials and President Volodymyr Zelensky, Ukrainian media reported.

Footage published by the Suspilne news outlet showed Keith Kellogg arriving in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv by train and being met by US Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink.

His arrival came hours after Russian strikes in the southern Ukrainian city of Odesa overnight left tens of thousands of people without power, Zelensky said.

"At least 160,000 Odesa residents are now without heat and electricity," he said in a statement on social media.

"Thirteen schools, a kindergarten, and several hospitals have also been left without power or heating.

"

The regional governor said four people had been wounded, including a child.

"As a result of a massive enemy strike on a densely populated area of the city, there is no electricity, water, and heating in a large part of the residential quarters," Gennadiy Trukhanov said on Telegram.

He said in a separate post that 14 schools and over 500 homes were without power, adding that at least one person had been hospitalised.

An Air Force statement said Odesa had been hit by an overnight attack, adding that of 167 drones, 106 had been intercepted while another 56 were "lost in the area" without causing damage.

For the past three years, Russia has been targeting Ukraine's energy infrastructure, as well as its towns and villages.