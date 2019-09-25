President Donald Trump's speech at the UN General Assembly shrank US global stature and weakened human rights protections around the world, Human Rights First Vice President for Policy Rob Berschinski said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2019) President Donald Trump 's speech at the UN General Assembly shrank US global stature and weakened human rights protections around the world , Human Rights First Vice President for Policy Rob Berschinski said on Tuesday.

"His [Trump's] nationalist platitudes are a recipe for weakened human rights protections, increased conflict, and a diminished United States," Berschinski said in a statement. "His speech had nothing to do with American leadership ... and everything to do with appeals to a hard-line domestic constituency."

The UN was established after World War II to provide the basis for peace through multilateral cooperation and respect for human rights, but Trump's speech was the antithesis of this mission, Berschiniski said.

"From curbing the rights of refugees fleeing persecution and violence to referencing human rights only in the most selective of contexts, today's speech broke no new ground and offered no new solutions to any issue of global pressing concern," he added.

During his speech to the General Assembly, Trump defended his controversial immigration policies and said the US goal around the world was to avoid getting caught up in wars that never ended, adding that the future belongs to "patriots" and not "globalists."