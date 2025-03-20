Trump's US Government Erases Minorities From Websites, Policies
Faizan Hashmi Published March 20, 2025 | 10:10 AM
Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2025) From erasing the stories of Navajo "code talkers" on the Pentagon website to demolishing a "Black Lives Matter" mural in Washington, President Donald Trump's assault on diversity across the United States government is dismantling decades of racial justice programs.
Delivering on a campaign promise, the Republican billionaire made it one of his first acts in office to terminate all Federal government diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) programs, which he said led to "illegal and immoral discrimination."
The crackdown on DEI initiatives at the Pentagon has been broad, ranging from a ban on recruiting transgender troops -- a move stayed by a court this week -- to removing vast troves of documents and images from its website.
Earlier this month, Civil War historian Kevin M. Levin reported that Arlington National Cemetery had begun to wipe its website of the histories of Black, Hispanic and women war veterans.
"It's a sad day when our own military is forced to turn its back on sharing the stories of the brave men and women, who have served this country with honor," Levin wrote on his Substack.
