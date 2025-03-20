Open Menu

Trump's US Government Erases Minorities From Websites, Policies

Faizan Hashmi Published March 20, 2025 | 10:10 AM

Trump's US government erases minorities from websites, policies

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2025) From erasing the stories of Navajo "code talkers" on the Pentagon website to demolishing a "Black Lives Matter" mural in Washington, President Donald Trump's assault on diversity across the United States government is dismantling decades of racial justice programs.

Delivering on a campaign promise, the Republican billionaire made it one of his first acts in office to terminate all Federal government diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) programs, which he said led to "illegal and immoral discrimination."

The crackdown on DEI initiatives at the Pentagon has been broad, ranging from a ban on recruiting transgender troops -- a move stayed by a court this week -- to removing vast troves of documents and images from its website.

Earlier this month, Civil War historian Kevin M. Levin reported that Arlington National Cemetery had begun to wipe its website of the histories of Black, Hispanic and women war veterans.

"It's a sad day when our own military is forced to turn its back on sharing the stories of the brave men and women, who have served this country with honor," Levin wrote on his Substack.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 March 2025

46 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 March 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 March 2025

1 hour ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed attends Government Communication ..

Sultan bin Ahmed attends Government Communication Talk Forum

7 hours ago
 EU leaders, social partners meet in Brussels for T ..

EU leaders, social partners meet in Brussels for Tripartite Social Summit

8 hours ago
 Final preparations complete for Dubai Internationa ..

Final preparations complete for Dubai International Arabian Horse Championship

8 hours ago
 UN staff member killed in central Gaza blast, five ..

UN staff member killed in central Gaza blast, five others injured

9 hours ago
Big Heart Foundation calls on community to support ..

Big Heart Foundation calls on community to support 20,000 orphans in Gaza

9 hours ago
 World Crisis and Emergency Management Summit set t ..

World Crisis and Emergency Management Summit set to launch on 8 April

9 hours ago
 Celebrating Zayed Humanitarian Day revival of nobl ..

Celebrating Zayed Humanitarian Day revival of noble ethical values: Ruler of Fuj ..

10 hours ago
 CBUAE maintains interest rates unchanged at 4.40%

CBUAE maintains interest rates unchanged at 4.40%

10 hours ago
 ADQ, Energy Capital Partners to establish $25 bill ..

ADQ, Energy Capital Partners to establish $25 billion US-based investment partne ..

10 hours ago
 PNCA, Romanian Embassy launch Opera Singing Course ..

PNCA, Romanian Embassy launch Opera Singing Courses in Islamabad

10 hours ago

More Stories From World