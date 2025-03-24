Spring, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2025) Franco Caraballo was arrested while at a US immigration center for an appointment. Shirly Guardado was detained while at work. Camila Munoz was taken into custody on her way home from her honeymoon.

US President Donald Trump's hunt for migrants to expel from the country is sparing no one. And while the government claims only criminals are being targeted, many of those in the crosshairs tell a different story.

At a checkpoint in Texas, immigration agents stopped an undocumented Mexican couple on their way to a Houston hospital for their 10-year-old daughter's cancer treatment.

The family was deported, separating the parents from their children, five of whom are US citizens, rights group Texas Civil Rights Project said.

"We had to decide between being separated from our children or being deported together," the children's mother told the rights group.

"Now we are in Mexico without access to the urgent medical care our daughter needs," she said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

According to the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency (ICE), the Trump administration detained 32,809 migrants in its first 50 days in office, almost half of whom were convicted criminals.

Last weekend it deported more than 200 to a prison in El Salvador, invoking the rarely used 1798 Alien Enemies Act and accusing most of the deportees of belonging to the Venezuela-based Tren de Aragua gang.