Trump's Visit To Moscow For Victory Day Celebrations Would Be Right Thing To Do - Putin

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 15th November 2019 | 01:00 AM

Trump's Visit to Moscow for Victory Day Celebrations Would Be Right Thing to Do - Putin

BRASILIA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2019) The visit of US President Donald Trump to Moscow for Victory Day celebrations would be the right thing to do, even amid the presidential race, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday at a press conference following the BRICS summit.

Putin noted that the presidential election campaign had already begun in the United States. According to him, Trump's participation in events as the president of a country that made a serious contribution to the victory in World War II, would be right.

"Even within the framework of the election campaign, this would be correct. But this is not for us to decide," Putin told reporters.

