WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2019) US President Donald Trump's possible visit to Moscow for celebrating the 75th anniversary of Russia's victory in the Great Patriotic War will remind the world about the brotherhood in arms between US and Soviet militaries and the common victory of fascism, Russian Ambassador to the United States, Anatoly Antonov, told Sputnik.

At their meeting in Japan in late June, Russian President Vladimir Putin invited Trump to visit Russia for the next year's Victory Day anniversary, which will be celebrated on May 9. The Russian Foreign Ministry subsequently said that Trump's response to the invitation was positive and emotional.

"We will be happy to mark this celebration together with our US friends. We will remind to the world about brotherhood in arms between our armies during World War II and the common victory over fascism," Antonov said on Friday.

Earlier this week, the Kremlin aide, Yury Ushakov, said that apart from Trump, Putin also invited Chinese President Xi Jinping, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron to attend the Victory Day celebrations the next year.