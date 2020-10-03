UrduPoint.com
Trump's Vital Signs Concerning Over Past 24 Hours Amid COVID-19 Treatment - Source

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sat 03rd October 2020 | 09:41 PM

A source familiar with Donald Trump's health situation told reporters on Saturday that the president's vital signs were concerning over the past 24 hours

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd October, 2020) A source familiar with Donald Trump's health situation told reporters on Saturday that the president's vital signs were concerning over the past 24 hours.

According to the source, the next 48 hours will be vital and Trump is not yet on a clear path to recovery.

Earlier in the day, White House physician Dr. Sean Conley told reporters that the president was doing "very well" as he undergoes treatment at the Walter Reed Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland.

Donald Trump and his wife Melania Trump tested positive for the coronavirus disease on Friday.

