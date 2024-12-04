Undisclosed, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2024) Months of fighting on the Ukrainian front have not taken away Kostya's sense of humour -- even when it comes to the topic of Donald Trump.

Fears are high across Ukraine that the US president-elect, who claimed he would secure a ceasefire within 24 hours of coming to office, will push Kyiv into accepting peace on Russia's terms.

Soldiers like Kostya, fighting a slow but relentless Russian advance in the eastern Donbas region, are sceptical of a quick deal between Kyiv and Moscow.

"January 20 is Trump's inauguration. January 21 is the end of the war. On January 22, I plan to celebrate my birthday at home," Kostya said, sarcastically.

The 23-year-old was enjoying some respite with a few comrades -- eating a kebab he called "disgusting" -- a few kilometres from the city of Kurakhove under attack from Russian forces.

"A quick peace is possible," Kostya continued, more seriously.

"But only at our expense," interjected Valerya, a 22-year-old who serves with him.

Trump has not provided any details on how he might bring the warring sides to the negotiating table, let alone strike a deal that both would accept.

And in contrast to President Joe Biden, he has not called for Ukrainian victory and has repeatedly criticised American military aid to Kyiv.

Fears over the approach he will take in office have only increased after he named as his Ukraine envoy Keith Kellogg, a retired general who has called on Kyiv to make concessions to end the war.