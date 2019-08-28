UrduPoint.com
Trump's Willingness To Talk With Iran Does Not Imply Change Of Tough Position - Bolton

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 seconds ago Wed 28th August 2019 | 03:40 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2019) US President Donald Trump's willingness to talk with Iranian leadership does not imply the United States is changing its tough stance on Tehran, White House National Security Adviser John Bolton said in an interview.

"Talking with [Iranian leadership] does not imply, for President Trump, does not imply changing your position," Bolton told Radio Free Europe on Tuesday. "The idea that Iran would receive a tangible economic benefit merely for stopping doing things that it shouldn't have been doing in the first place is just a nonstarter.

"

On Monday, Trump said he would be willing to meet with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani under the right circumstances to begin negotiating a deal and did not rule out such a meeting occurring within a short amount of time.

Bolton added that US sanctions on Iran would come off if a comprehensive deal on Iran's nuclear and ballistic missiles programs was reached.

French President Emmanuel Macron during a joint press conference with Trump said he would like to see a meeting take place between Trump and Rouhani within weeks.

