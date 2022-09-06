UrduPoint.com

Truss' Anti-Russia Stance Unlikely To Strengthen UK's Position In Global Arena - Lavrov

Sumaira FH Published September 06, 2022 | 07:26 PM

New UK Prime Minister Liz Truss' negative attitude toward Russia and her unwillingness to make compromises would not help the UK strengthen its position on the international stage, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday

"She has her own principles, which above all relate to the intransigence of defending Britain's interests without seeking in any way to take into account the position of others, without any particular desire to make any compromises," Lavrov said at a press conference after a meting with Thai Foreign Minister Don Pramudwina, adding that these principles would not help the UK maintain its position in the world, which "has been shaken" since it left the EU.

The minister also stated that a bigger priority for Truss, before she formulated her negative attitude toward Russia, should have been relations with her neighbors, including a decision whether French President Emmanuel Macron is her friend or foe.

On Tuesday, Truss became the new prime minister of the United Kingdom, succeeding Boris Johnson, who announced his resignation as the prime minister and head of the UK's Conservative Party on July 7. Truss is expected to approve the composition of the new cabinet later on Tuesday.

