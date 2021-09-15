UrduPoint.com

Truss Appointed As UK Foreign Secretary, Raab Becomes Justice Minister - Downing Street

Muhammad Irfan 11 minutes ago Wed 15th September 2021 | 10:00 PM

Truss Appointed as UK Foreign Secretary, Raab Becomes Justice Minister - Downing Street

Elizabeth Truss was appointed as the head of the United Kingdom's Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office as Prime Minister Boris Johnson made a cabinet reshuffle on Wednesday, the Downing Street said

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2021) Elizabeth Truss was appointed as the head of the United Kingdom's Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office as Prime Minister Boris Johnson made a cabinet reshuffle on Wednesday, the Downing Street said.

"The Rt Hon Elizabeth Truss MP @trussliz has been appointed Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs @FCDOGovUK She remains as Minister for Women and Equalities @GEOgovuk," the Downing Street tweeted.

Truss replaced Dominic Raab who was criticized for going on holidays during the fall of Kabul and will now will become the deputy prime minister and the head of the Justice Ministry.

Related Topics

Kabul Prime Minister Holidays United Kingdom Women Cabinet

Recent Stories

Minnesota Top Court Overturns Murder Verdict on Co ..

Minnesota Top Court Overturns Murder Verdict on Cop Killer of Australian Lady - ..

5 minutes ago
 Dubai Racing Club announces new races for 2022 Dub ..

Dubai Racing Club announces new races for 2022 Dubai World Cup Carnival

56 minutes ago
 Alliance for the Future of Digital Learning welcom ..

Alliance for the Future of Digital Learning welcomes new members

56 minutes ago
 ENOC pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai offers visitors i ..

ENOC pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai offers visitors inspiring insights about energy

56 minutes ago
 Robust R&amp;D ecosystem building block of economi ..

Robust R&amp;D ecosystem building block of economic development: Sarah Al Amiri

57 minutes ago
 New Pfizer Data Shows Vaccine Needs Booster Shot A ..

New Pfizer Data Shows Vaccine Needs Booster Shot After 6 Months to Stay Robust - ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.