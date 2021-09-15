Truss Appointed as UK Foreign Secretary, Raab Becomes Justice Minister - Downing Street

Elizabeth Truss was appointed as the head of the United Kingdom's Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office as Prime Minister Boris Johnson made a cabinet reshuffle on Wednesday, the Downing Street said

"The Rt Hon Elizabeth Truss MP @trussliz has been appointed Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs @FCDOGovUK She remains as Minister for Women and Equalities @GEOgovuk," the Downing Street tweeted.

Truss replaced Dominic Raab who was criticized for going on holidays during the fall of Kabul and will now will become the deputy prime minister and the head of the Justice Ministry.