Truss Appointed as UK Foreign Secretary, Raab Becomes Justice Minister - Downing Street

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2021) Elizabeth Truss was appointed as the head of the United Kingdom's Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office as Prime Minister Boris Johnson made a cabinet reshuffle on Wednesday, the Downing Street said.

"The Rt Hon Elizabeth Truss MP @trussliz has been appointed Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs @FCDOGovUK She remains as Minister for Women and Equalities @GEOgovuk," the Downing Street tweeted.

Truss replaced Dominic Raab who was criticized for going on holidays during the fall of Kabul and will now will become the deputy prime minister and the head of the Justice Ministry.

Anne-Marie Trevelyan, who previously served as Minister of State for Energy, Clean Growth and Climate Change, succeeded Truss as Secretary of State for International Trade.

The head of the UK Prime Minister's Office, Michael Gove, was appointed Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government. Gove will also retain his "ministerial responsibility for the Union and elections," the Downing Street said.

Vaccine Minister Nadhim Zahawi was appointed Secretary of State for education.

In turn, the country's Defense Secretary Ben Wallace has retained his post. The reshuffle also did not affect UK Home Secretary Priti Patel and Chancellor Rishi Sunak.