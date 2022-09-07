Truss, Biden Discuss Issues Of Joint Interest, Situation In Ukraine - Reports
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 07, 2022 | 02:00 AM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2022) New UK Prime Minister Liz Truss held a phone conversation with US President Joe Biden on Tuesday, Reuters reported, citing Downing Street.
Truss told Biden that she counts on the cooperation between the US and the UK on issues of joint interest amid the situation in Ukraine, according to Reuters.