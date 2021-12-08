UrduPoint.com

Truss Calls JCPOA Talks On Thursday Last Chance Of Iran To Return To Deal:Foreign Secretary Liz Truss

Truss Calls JCPOA Talks on Thursday Last Chance of Iran to Return to Deal

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2021) UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said on Wednesday that the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) negotiations scheduled for Thursday in Vienna is the last chance for Iran to return to the deal.

"Negotiations resume tomorrow in Vienna. This is really the last chance for Iran to sign up, and I strongly urge them to do that," Truss said, when delivering Primary foreign policy objectives.

