Truss Congratulates Ex-UK Finance Minister Sunak on Becoming Prime Minister

Former UK Prime Minister Liz Truss congratulated on Monday ex-Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak on his election as country's prime minister, expressing her support for him

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th October, 2022) Former UK Prime Minister Liz Truss congratulated on Monday ex-Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak on his election as country's prime minister, expressing her support for him.

"Congratulations (Sunak) on being appointed as Leader of the Conservative Party and our next Prime Minister. You have my full support," Truss tweeted.