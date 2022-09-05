UrduPoint.com

Truss Could Freeze Energy Bills If Elected British Prime Minister - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 05, 2022 | 05:30 AM

Truss Could Freeze Energy Bills if Elected British Prime Minister - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th September, 2022) UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, who is widely expected to take over from Boris Johnson as the next British prime minister, could freeze energy bills for UK households this winter, The Telegraph reports citing sources.

Truss has retained a large lead over former finance minister Rishi Sunak in the polls of Conservative Party members. The voting closed on Friday and the final winner will be announced at 12:30 p.m. BST (11:30 GMT) on Monday.

The Telegraph reported on Sunday that the Scottish Power energy company had proposed a £100 billion ($114.8 billion) plan for a two-year energy bill freeze in the UK, an idea that is supported by other British energy companies.

An energy company source told the newspaper that the idea has been "extremely actively explored" by Truss campaign figures. Another industry source confirmed the proposal was being scrutinized by the Truss campaign.

"I'm confident there will be a mechanism introduced that freezes bills," a Truss team insider told The Telegraph. Another insider told the newspaper that the idea had been discussed "quite a lot in the last fortnight," with the details of the potential plan, such as who would benefit, how long for, and at what price level, remaining a point of debate.

On Saturday, Truss said in an article for The Telegraph that she planned to address the energy bill problem within the first week of her new administration, if elected. "Sticking plasters and kicking the can down the road will not do. I am ready to take the tough decisions to rebuild our economy," Truss wrote.

A source close to the Foreign Secretary told the newspaper on Saturday that Truss would embark on a "two-track approach," which would include immediate financial support for British households and ways to resolve the energy market problems exposed by the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic and the Ukraine crisis.

Last week, UK energy regulator Ofgem announced an 80% increase in the energy price cap to 3,549 Pounds ($4,194) per year starting October 1 due to rising global energy prices. Since its last revision in April, the energy price cap had stood at 1,971 pounds. Ofgem CEO Jonathan Brearley has warned that energy prices are likely to continue to rise, and has called on the country's future prime minister to take new measures to tackle the problem.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Ukraine Company Road Lead Price United Kingdom April October Sunday Market From Industry Billion Coronavirus P

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 September 2022

20 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 4th September 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 4th September 2022

20 hours ago
 Huge Wildfire Scorches Tens of Thousands of Acres ..

Huge Wildfire Scorches Tens of Thousands of Acres in Kazakhstan

1 day ago
 Football: Italian Serie A results - 1st update

Football: Italian Serie A results - 1st update

1 day ago
 Rodrygo keeps Real Madrid perfect with win over Be ..

Rodrygo keeps Real Madrid perfect with win over Betis

1 day ago
 BISP disburses Rs. 18.25 billion among 723,919 flo ..

BISP disburses Rs. 18.25 billion among 723,919 flood hit families

1 day ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.