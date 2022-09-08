UrduPoint.com

Truss Discussed Energy Challenges Faced By UK, EU In Phone Call With Scholz - Office

Umer Jamshaid Published September 08, 2022 | 10:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2022) New UK Prime Minister Liz Truss discussed energy challenges faced by the UK and EU in a phone call with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, the Prime Minister's Office said in a statement.

"The Prime Minister spoke to German Chancellor Olaf Scholz this evening," it said Wednesday.

"The leaders discussed the energy challenges faced by the UK and its European partners," the Office said.

