Truss Flying To Moscow On Wednesday, Her Visit To Last Two Days - UK Foreign Office

Published February 09, 2022

Truss Flying to Moscow on Wednesday, Her Visit to Last Two Days - UK Foreign Office

UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss will fly to Moscow on Wednesday for a two-day visit amid rising tensions around Ukraine, the UK Foreign Office said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2022) UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss will fly to Moscow on Wednesday for a two-day visit amid rising tensions around Ukraine, the UK Foreign Office said.

"Liz Truss will fly to Moscow today to urge the Kremlin to de-escalate and desist its aggression against Ukraine.

The visit is the first by a UK Foreign Secretary in more than four years. During the two-day trip, the Foreign Secretary will meet Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov," the office said in a statement.

