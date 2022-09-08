Truss Has No Plans To Fly To Scotland To Queen's Residence - Reports
Sumaira FH Published September 08, 2022 | 08:29 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2022) UK Prime Minister Liz Truss does not plan to fly to Scotland to the Queen's residence on Thursday or Friday, Reuters reported, citing Truss' spokesperson.
Earlier, Buckingham Palace reported that doctors were concerned about the health of Queen Elizabeth II, recommended that she be under medical supervision.