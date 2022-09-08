UK Prime Minister Liz Truss does not plan to fly to Scotland to the Queen's residence on Thursday or Friday, Reuters reported, citing Truss' spokesperson

Earlier, Buckingham Palace reported that doctors were concerned about the health of Queen Elizabeth II, recommended that she be under medical supervision.