UrduPoint.com

Truss Has No Plans To Fly To Scotland To Queen's Residence - Reports

Sumaira FH Published September 08, 2022 | 08:29 PM

Truss Has No Plans to Fly to Scotland to Queen's Residence - Reports

UK Prime Minister Liz Truss does not plan to fly to Scotland to the Queen's residence on Thursday or Friday, Reuters reported, citing Truss' spokesperson

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2022) UK Prime Minister Liz Truss does not plan to fly to Scotland to the Queen's residence on Thursday or Friday, Reuters reported, citing Truss' spokesperson.

Earlier, Buckingham Palace reported that doctors were concerned about the health of Queen Elizabeth II, recommended that she be under medical supervision.

Related Topics

Prime Minister United Kingdom

Recent Stories

US Assures Albania of Support After Iran Cyber Att ..

US Assures Albania of Support After Iran Cyber Attack - White House

51 seconds ago
 Majority of EU States Will Probably Not Support Pr ..

Majority of EU States Will Probably Not Support Price Cap on Russian Gas - Sourc ..

53 seconds ago
 UK's Truss Announces Freezing Average Energy Bills ..

UK's Truss Announces Freezing Average Energy Bills at $2,870 for Next 2 Years

54 seconds ago
 Multan Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry ..

Multan Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry delegation calls on Chief Com ..

56 seconds ago
 Germany Slowing Gas Storage Filling as Denmark Sta ..

Germany Slowing Gas Storage Filling as Denmark Starts Offtake - Gas Infrastructu ..

10 minutes ago
 Croatia Readies Multimillion Aid Package as Food a ..

Croatia Readies Multimillion Aid Package as Food and Fuel Crisis Bites

11 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.