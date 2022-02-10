Truss Invites Lavrov to Visit UK in Coming Months

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss invited Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to visit the UK in the coming months, the Foreign Office said following ministerial talks in Moscow

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2022) UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss invited Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to visit the UK in the coming months, the Foreign Office said following ministerial talks in Moscow.

"The Foreign Secretary noted that our differences were with the aggressive policy of the Russian government towards Ukraine, not with the Russian people.

She highlighted the cultural and educational links between Russia and the UK and invited Foreign Minister Lavrov to visit the UK in the coming months. The UK wanted to see an improved bilateral relationship, but this depended on Russia choosing to deescalate and taking the path of diplomacy," the statement says.