Truss Knew Ex-Minister Helping With Campaign Stood Accused of Sexual Harassment - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2022) UK Prime Minister Liz Truss was aware the former government minister helping her with her Tory leadership bid last summer had been accused of sexually harassing a civil servant, The Independent reported on Thursday, citing Downing Street sources.

Truss reportedly was told informally about the allegations at the time when she served as the foreign secretary, but this did not stop her from accepting the accused man's help while she was campaigning to become the next Conservative Party leader.

The unnamed minister is alleged to have made inappropriate comments to the woman, but denies any wrongdoing. Senior officials reviewed the remarks and decided not to investigate.

Since the incident happened away from the parliamentary estate, the Independent Complaints and Grievance Scheme (ICGS) could not take up the complaint. As a result, the alleged victim threatened the former minister with court proceedings.

He then apologized to her, and they have come to a financial settlement, the newspaper said.

Another civil servant told the newspaper she too had been the target of the same man's inappropriate remarks.

Truss has come under fire for refusing to promise to appoint an ethics adviser, claiming that she "knew right from wrong," during Tory leadership hustings.

Her predecessor as head of government, Boris Johnson, had failed find a replacement for his ethics adviser, Lord Geidt, after the latter quit his post on June 15. Three weeks later, Johnson resigned following a spate of scandals. The one that caused his downfall concerned Member of Parliament Chris Pincher, who, as the then-prime minister long knew, had been accused of feeling up young men at a private club. This particular allegation also fell outside the scope of the ICGS, prompting accusations of indifference to the problem of sexual harassment in the upper echelons of power.