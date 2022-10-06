UrduPoint.com

Truss Knew Ex-Minister Helping With Campaign Stood Accused Of Sexual Harassment - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published October 06, 2022 | 05:30 PM

Truss Knew Ex-Minister Helping With Campaign Stood Accused of Sexual Harassment - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2022) UK Prime Minister Liz Truss was aware the former government minister helping her with her Tory leadership bid last summer had been accused of sexually harassing a civil servant, The Independent reported on Thursday, citing Downing Street sources.

Truss reportedly was told informally about the allegations at the time when she served as the foreign secretary, but this did not stop her from accepting the accused man's help while she was campaigning to become the next Conservative Party leader.

The unnamed minister is alleged to have made inappropriate comments to the woman, but denies any wrongdoing. Senior officials reviewed the remarks and decided not to investigate.

Since the incident happened away from the parliamentary estate, the Independent Complaints and Grievance Scheme (ICGS) could not take up the complaint. As a result, the alleged victim threatened the former minister with court proceedings.

He then apologized to her, and they have come to a financial settlement, the newspaper said.

Another civil servant told the newspaper she too had been the target of the same man's inappropriate remarks.

Truss has come under fire for refusing to promise to appoint an ethics adviser, claiming that she "knew right from wrong," during Tory leadership hustings.

Her predecessor as head of government, Boris Johnson, had failed find a replacement for his ethics adviser, Lord Geidt, after the latter quit his post on June 15. Three weeks later, Johnson resigned following a spate of scandals. The one that caused his downfall concerned Member of Parliament Chris Pincher, who, as the then-prime minister long knew, had been accused of feeling up young men at a private club. This particular allegation also fell outside the scope of the ICGS, prompting accusations of indifference to the problem of sexual harassment in the upper echelons of power.

Related Topics

Fire Prime Minister Parliament Threatened Young Man Same United Kingdom June Women Post From Government Court

Recent Stories

Audio leaks on ‘Cipher’ exposed true face of P ..

Audio leaks on ‘Cipher’ exposed true face of PTI Chairman: PM Shehbaz

4 minutes ago
 Junior League: Six teams to compete at Gaddafi Sta ..

Junior League: Six teams to compete at Gaddafi Stadium from today

2 hours ago
 Thailand beat Pakistan by four wickets

Thailand beat Pakistan by four wickets

2 hours ago
 Imran Khan granted interim bail in female judge th ..

Imran Khan granted interim bail in female judge threatening case

2 hours ago
 All resources being utilized for relief, rehabilit ..

All resources being utilized for relief, rehabilitation of flood victims: FM

2 hours ago
 Hamza Shehbaz summoned for Oct 8 in money launderi ..

Hamza Shehbaz summoned for Oct 8 in money laundering case

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.