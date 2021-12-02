Truss, Lavrov Call For Taking Action To Avoid Humanitarian Catastrophe In Afghanistan
UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Thursday called for taking urgent action in order to avoid a humanitarian catastrophe in Afghanistan, the UK Foreign Office said
Truss and Lavrov met on the sidelines of the OSCE Ministerial Council in Stockholm.
"On wider issues, the ministers discussed the importance of Iran resuming nuclear talks, and for the international community to take urgent, coordinated action to avoid a humanitarian catastrophe in Afghanistan," the office said in a statement.
Truss also called on Lavrov "to use Russia's position of influence to encourage" Belarus authorities to enter talks with the opposition. In addition, the foreign secretary called on Moscow to "de-escalate the situation" in Ukraine.