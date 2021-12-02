UrduPoint.com

Truss, Lavrov Call For Taking Action To Avoid Humanitarian Catastrophe In Afghanistan

UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Thursday called for taking urgent action in order to avoid a humanitarian catastrophe in Afghanistan, the UK Foreign Office said

Truss and Lavrov met on the sidelines of the OSCE Ministerial Council in Stockholm.

"On wider issues, the ministers discussed the importance of Iran resuming nuclear talks, and for the international community to take urgent, coordinated action to avoid a humanitarian catastrophe in Afghanistan," the office said in a statement.

Truss also called on Lavrov "to use Russia's position of influence to encourage" Belarus authorities to enter talks with the opposition. In addition, the foreign secretary called on Moscow to "de-escalate the situation" in Ukraine.

