Truss Obtains Enough Votes to Run in 1st Round of UK Prime Ministerial Election - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2022) UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss has secured the 20 votes from the Conservative party in the UK parliament required to participate in the first round of the prime minister election, Sky news broadcaster reported on Tuesday, citing Truss's campaign team.

So far, about half of 358 conservative lawmakers have endorsed one of the candidates for the party's leadership. Former Treasury Secretary Rishi Sunak considered as a frontrunner garnered the most of support with 42 votes cast. Undersecretary of State for International Trade Penny Mordaunt obtained 25 votes, while House of Commons committee chairman Tom Tugendhat received 20 votes.

A total of 11 candidates have announced their bid for the prime minister position, including two incumbent ministers, Truss and finance minister Nadeem Zahawi. UK transport minister Grant Shapps, who withdrew his candidacy, endorsed the bid of former Treasury Secretary Sunak.

Liz Truss is widely regarded as the Primary contender capable of challenging Sunak and is referred to by the British media as "the stop Rishi candidate.

" Ministers loyal to outgoing Prime Minister Boris Johnson, including culture minister Nadine Dorries and minister for Brexit Jacob Rees-Mogg, have also endorsed Truss's candidacy, believing that Sunak betrayed Johnson by leaving the office last week, the Financial Times said.

According to Sky News, the official registration of candidates for the leadership of the UK Conservative Party and, subsequently, the post of the new prime minister will conclude on Tuesday at 6 p.m. local time (17:00 GMT).

Johnson has faced first calls to resign amid accusations of violating COVID-19 regulations in 2020-2021. He too further hit when Christopher Pincher, whom he appointed as Government Deputy Chief Whip in July 2022, faced sexual assault claims.

Nearly 60 officials stepped down from the British government in protest last week. As a result, on July 7, Johnson announced that he was stepping down both as the prime minister and head of the UK's Conservative Party. He will serve until the appointment of a new head of the government.