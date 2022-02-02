Truss Plans to Visit Kiev, Moscow Shortly - UK Foreign Office

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2022) UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, who tested positive for COVID-19 in late January ahead of her visit to Ukraine, is planning to reschedule her trip to Kiev soon and visit Moscow shortly, the UK Foreign Office said on Wednesday.

Truss held a phone conversation with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on Wednesday.

"The Foreign Secretary spoke to Foreign Minister Kuleba to reiterate the UK's unwavering support for Ukraine in the face of Russian aggression. She expressed her deep disappointment at being unable to travel to Ukraine this week, but hopes to reschedule her visit soon and said she plans to visit Moscow shortly," the foreign office said in a statement.