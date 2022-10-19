Truss' Resignation Will Not Solve Problems in UK - Foreign Secretary

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2022) The resignation of Liz Truss from the post of UK prime minister will not solve the problems in the country, Foreign Secretary James Cleverly told Sky news on Wednesday.

Cleverly also noted that he can understand people who are dissatisfied with the government's policies, but removing Truss from her post is not an option. In his opinion, people who demand the resignation of the current prime minister do not have a plan for further action in the same way as was the case with the resignation of her predecessor, Boris Johnson.

On Tuesday, a YouGov poll showed that only 10% of surveyed Britons view Truss favorably after her ineffective economic plan, while another survey by the same pollster revealed 55% of the Conservative party members want Truss to resign.

The Truss administration has been harshly criticized for its economic policy that proved unable to curb inflation and price hikes, as well as sparked concerns about an increase in public debt. The so-called mini-budget was presented on September 23 by then Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng, who resigned last Friday.

After the plan's announcement, the yield on five-year UK government bonds rose to its highest level since 2008, at 4.6%, which meant a decrease in demand for debt securities. Consequently, sterling fell to an all-time low of $1.054 per pound.