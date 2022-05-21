UrduPoint.com

Truss Says NATO Considering Supplying Moldova With Weapons

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 21, 2022 | 02:20 AM

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2022) British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss says the United Kingdom and other NATO members are discussing the possibility of sending modern weaponry to Moldova.

"I would want to see Moldova equipped to Nato standard. This is a discussion we're having with our allies," Truss said in a Friday interview with The Telegraph.

According to Truss, NATO members are talking about the possibility of ensuring that not only Ukraine, but also Moldova has modern defenses.

If the military alliance agrees on the issue, NATO will provide weapons to Moldova in order to replace Soviet-era equipment and will also provide training to Moldovan military personnel, The Telegraph said on Friday.

