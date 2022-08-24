UrduPoint.com

Truss Says Ready To Launch Nuclear Missiles If Necessary

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 24, 2022 | 01:40 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2022) UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, a top contender for the position of the next UK prime minister and the Conservative Party leader, said on Tuesday that she was ready to launch nuclear missiles should the necessity arise.

"I think it's an important duty of the prime minister and I'm ready to do that," Truss told a meeting with the Conservative Party members in Birmingham when asked how she feels about pressing "the button" and unleashing "global annihilation" if necessary.

Truss and former UK Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak are the two final candidates in the election race for the post of prime minister, which came after outgoing British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced his resignation on July 7.

The last round of voting in the Tories' leader race is taking place until early September. During the last round, all members of the party ” around 200,000 people ” will choose the winner from the two finalists. The voting will take place by mail. Johnson's successor will be announced on September 5.

