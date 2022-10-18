Truss Says Will Stick Around as UK Prime Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th October, 2022) Liz Truss said she was determined to remain the UK Prime Minister despite the calls to resign and mistakes made, as she is an elected leader and has obligations to the nation.

"I'm sticking around because I was elected to deliver for this country and that is what I am determined to do," Truss told the BBC, adding that she would "lead the Conservatives into the next general election."

Truss said she and her colleagues could not afford to spend their time on internal debates within the Conservative Party at a time when the country is faced with acute problems that need immediate solutions.

"I do want to accept responsibility and say sorry for the mistakes that have been made. I wanted to act but to help people with their energy bills to deal with the issue of high taxes, but we went too far and too fast. I've acknowledged that," Truss said.

The Truss administration has been harshly criticized for its economic policy that prove unable to curb inflation and prices and sparked concerns that it might lead to an increase in the public debt.

The so-called mini-budget was presented on September 23 by ex-Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng, who resigned last Friday.

After the plan's announcement, the yield on five-year UK government bonds rose to its highest level since 2008, at 4.6%, which meant a decrease in demand for debt securities. Consequently, sterling fell to an all-time low of $1.054 per pound.

Last Friday, the UK government announced an increase in corporate income tax from 19% to 25%, which was proposed under the government of Boris Johnson and canceled later by Truss after her rise to power. The cancellation of the scheduled increase was one of the measures provided in the strategy to support the economy, as it was expected to raise investments.