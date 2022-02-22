Truss Signs First Wave of UK Sanctions Against Russia

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2022) UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss on Tuesday signed London's first wave of sanctions against Moscow after it recognized the independence of the Donbas republics.

"Russian aggression is being met with severe costs. Today I signed our first wave of sanctions targeting oligarchs and banks close to the Kremlin. We will keep ratcheting up sanctions if Russia refuses to de-escalate," Truss tweeted.