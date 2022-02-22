UrduPoint.com

Truss Signs First Wave Of UK Sanctions Against Russia

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 22, 2022 | 08:56 PM

Truss Signs First Wave of UK Sanctions Against Russia

UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss on Tuesday signed London's first wave of sanctions against Moscow after it recognized the independence of the Donbas republics

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2022) UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss on Tuesday signed London's first wave of sanctions against Moscow after it recognized the independence of the Donbas republics.

"Russian aggression is being met with severe costs. Today I signed our first wave of sanctions targeting oligarchs and banks close to the Kremlin. We will keep ratcheting up sanctions if Russia refuses to de-escalate," Truss tweeted.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia London Independence United Kingdom

Recent Stories

Putin, Aliyev Complete Negotiations, Sign Declarat ..

Putin, Aliyev Complete Negotiations, Sign Declaration on Allied Interaction

9 seconds ago
 Borrell Confirms Sanctions Against Russian Lawmake ..

Borrell Confirms Sanctions Against Russian Lawmakers Voting for DPR, LPR Recogni ..

11 seconds ago
 Commissioner reviews polio immunization campaign

Commissioner reviews polio immunization campaign

12 seconds ago
 G7 Nations to Impose Sanctions on Russia Over Donb ..

G7 Nations to Impose Sanctions on Russia Over Donbas Recognition - Ottawa

14 seconds ago
 US Supreme Court Rejects Dakota Access Appeal, Pav ..

US Supreme Court Rejects Dakota Access Appeal, Paving Way for Environmental Revi ..

2 minutes ago
 Ukraine's Foreign Minister Says Asked UK to Delive ..

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Says Asked UK to Deliver More Arms, to Request Arms F ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>