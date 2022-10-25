UrduPoint.com

Truss Speaks Out In Support Of Her Policy In Final Speech As UK Prime Minister

Faizan Hashmi Published October 25, 2022 | 05:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2022) Outgoing UK Prime Minister Liz Truss dedicated her final speech in office on Tuesday to the support of the government's economic policy, despite the fact that it sparked a wave of public criticism and resulted in her stepping down from 10 Downing Street.

Truss began her parting speech by saying that it was an honor for her to lead the nation in such difficult times, in particular after the death of UK Queen Elizabeth II. The government "has acted urgently and decisively on the side of hard working families and businesses" during the current economic crisis, she said.

"We reversed the National Insurance increase. We helped millions of households with their energy bills, and helped thousands of businesses avoid bankruptcy," Truss said.

The official also expressed confidence that the UK "simply cannot afford to be a low-growth country" and stressed the need for the population "to do things differently."

"This means delivering more freedom for our own citizens, and restoring power to democratic institutions. It means lower taxes, so people can keep more of the money that they earn. And it means delivering growth that will lead to more job security, higher wages, and greater opportunities for our children and grandchildren," Truss said.

In addition, she recalled that London continues and must continue to support Kiev, and strengthen Ukrainian and its own defense systems.

Concluding her speech, Truss thanked her family, friends, team and government colleagues for their support and wished success to her successor, Rishi Sunak.

"Our country continues to battle through a storm. But I believe in Britain, I believe in the British people and I know that brighter days lie ahead," she said.

Truss announced her resignation on October 20, after six chaotic weeks in office, due to criticism over the government's new economic plan and the possibility of increasing public debt for its implementation. She became the shortest-serving prime minister in UK history.

On Monday, former Chancellor of the Exchequer Sunak was elected the head of the ruling Conservative Party and, as such, the new prime minister for the lack of other contenders. On Tuesday, UK King Charles III appointed Sunak as the new prime minister asking him to form a government.

