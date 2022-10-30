Truss Spent Last Days in Office 'Obsessed' With Weather Amid Russian Nuke Scare - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2022) Former UK Prime Minister Liz Truss reportedly became fixated with wind charts and weather forecasts during her last days in office amid groundless speculations that Russia might use a nuclear bomb whose fallout could possibly hit the UK, Daily Mail reports citing sources.

Truss, elected in September to replace Boris Johnson, spent only 44 days at the helm of the country. On October 20, she announced her resignation due to criticism over the government's new economic plan and the possibility of increasing public debt for its implementation.

According to the newspaper, Truss grew "obsessed" with weather reports after the UK intelligence told her that Russia might explode a tactical nuclear weapon over the Black Sea following Ukraine's terrorist attack on the Kerch Strait Bridge, also known as the Crimean Bridge, to demonstrate Moscow's readiness for a firm response.

"Liz was obsessed with the prevailing wind, watching the forecasts to see if she needed to trigger a Protect and Survive plan (public information campaign dating back to 1974-1980 on how the population should protect themselves in case of a nuclear attack)," the source was quoted as saying by Daily Mail.

On October 10, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russia does not seek to engage in "nuclear rhetoric," which has been heated up in the West in recent weeks. A day after, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov expressed a similar sentiment, saying that Russia does not threaten anyone with nuclear weapons. On the contrary, the West is introducing this narrative, trying to make it look like Moscow is plotting to use weapons of mass destruction.