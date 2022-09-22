UrduPoint.com

Truss Tells Biden UK Boosting Defense Spending To 3% Of GDP To Face Autocracies' Challenge

Faizan Hashmi Published September 22, 2022 | 03:00 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd September, 2022) UK Prime Minister Liz Truss told US President Joe Biden on the margins of the UN General Assembly that the United Kingdom is boosting its defense spending to 3% of GDP in response to the growing challenges of autocratic nations to democracies around the world, the White House said in a press release.

"We face huge challenges as autocracies seek to cement and increase their assertiveness around the world," Truss said, according to the release on Wednesday. "And that is why we're stepping up in terms of our defense spending.  We're going to be moving to 3 percent of GDP on defense spending.

"

Truss said her government also wanted to extend the United Kingdom's current cooperation with the United States on energy and economic security issues and on building ties with other democratic nations, the release said.

"And that's why we want to work more closely with the United States, especially on energy security, on our economic security, but also in reaching out to fellow democracies around the world," Truss said, according to the release.

Biden said the two leaders would be discussing further support for Ukraine against Russia, China and their joint efforts to Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons, the release said.

