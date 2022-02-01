Truss Tests Positive for COVID-19 Ahead of Her Visit to Ukraine

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2022) UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said on Monday that she tested positive for COVID-19 and will be working from home.

Truss was planning to travel to Ukraine together with UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday.

"I tested positive for Covid this evening. Thankfully I've had my three jabs and will be working from home while I isolate," Truss tweeted.