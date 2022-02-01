UrduPoint.com

Truss Tests Positive For COVID-19 Ahead Of Her Visit To Ukraine

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 01, 2022 | 01:30 AM

Truss Tests Positive for COVID-19 Ahead of Her Visit to Ukraine

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2022) UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said on Monday that she tested positive for COVID-19 and will be working from home.

Truss was planning to travel to Ukraine together with UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday.

"I tested positive for Covid this evening. Thankfully I've had my three jabs and will be working from home while I isolate," Truss tweeted.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Ukraine United Kingdom From

Recent Stories

Zelenskyy Has No Plans to Visit China For Winter O ..

Zelenskyy Has No Plans to Visit China For Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony - Spo ..

1 hour ago
 PTI govt making efforts for judicial, police refor ..

PTI govt making efforts for judicial, police reforms: Ali Muhammad Khan

1 hour ago
 Shafqat Mehmood terms few years not enough to impr ..

Shafqat Mehmood terms few years not enough to improve system

1 hour ago
 UK youth return to insecure jobs after pandemic: s ..

UK youth return to insecure jobs after pandemic: study

1 hour ago
 Germany arrests two suspects in double police kill ..

Germany arrests two suspects in double police killing

1 hour ago
 IGP takes notice of killing of two persons in Jheh ..

IGP takes notice of killing of two persons in Jhehlum

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>