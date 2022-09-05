UrduPoint.com

Truss To Announce New Cabinet Composition On Tuesday - UK Work, Pensions Secretary

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 05, 2022 | 10:32 PM

Truss to Announce New Cabinet Composition on Tuesday - UK Work, Pensions Secretary

UK newly-elected Prime Minister Liz Truss will approve the composition of the new cabinet on Tuesday, UK Work and Pensions Secretary Therese Coffey, said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th September, 2022) UK newly-elected Prime Minister Liz Truss will approve the composition of the new cabinet on Tuesday, UK Work and Pensions Secretary Therese Coffey, said on Monday.

Earlier in the day, it was announced that Truss had won the election in the UK Conservative Party and would become the new prime minister of the United Kingdom on Tuesday.

"All the posts will be confirmed tomorrow," Coffey said as quoted by the Sky news broadcaster.

According to the media, Secretary of State for education James Cleverly may be appointed as the new head of the Foreign Office, business and Energy Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng may be a contender for the post of the financial secretary, while Defense Secretary Ben Wallace is very likely to retain his post.

The broadcaster added that Coffey herself could be appointed as a coordinator of the Conservative parliamentary group or retain her current post.

The previous UK prime minister, Boris Johnson, announced his resignation on July 7.

Related Topics

Election Prime Minister Foreign Office Business Education Wallace United Kingdom May July Post Media All Cabinet

Recent Stories

University of Agriculture Faisalabad raises donati ..

University of Agriculture Faisalabad raises donations for flood victims

1 minute ago
 Commissioner seeks feasibility of solar panel inst ..

Commissioner seeks feasibility of solar panel installation in schools

1 minute ago
 NA body on IT directs ministry to improve Cyber Se ..

NA body on IT directs ministry to improve Cyber Security Cell's performance

1 minute ago
 Dist admin takes action against encroachments, beg ..

Dist admin takes action against encroachments, beggars

1 minute ago
 Amanah group chief calls on Chief Minister , donat ..

Amanah group chief calls on Chief Minister , donates Rs.70 mln for flood affecte ..

4 minutes ago
 PTI MNA given protective bail

PTI MNA given protective bail

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.