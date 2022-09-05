Truss to Announce New Cabinet Composition on Tuesday - UK Work, Pensions Secretary

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th September, 2022) UK newly-elected Prime Minister Liz Truss will approve the composition of the new cabinet on Tuesday, UK Work and Pensions Secretary Therese Coffey, said on Monday.

Earlier in the day, it was announced that Truss had won the election in the UK Conservative Party and would become the new prime minister of the United Kingdom on Tuesday.

"All the posts will be confirmed tomorrow," Coffey said as quoted by the Sky news broadcaster.

According to the media, Secretary of State for education James Cleverly may be appointed as the new head of the Foreign Office, business and Energy Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng may be a contender for the post of the financial secretary, while Defense Secretary Ben Wallace is very likely to retain his post.

The broadcaster added that Coffey herself could be appointed as a coordinator of the Conservative parliamentary group or retain her current post.

The previous UK prime minister, Boris Johnson, announced his resignation on July 7.