Truss to Call for Tightening Sanctions, NATO Leaders Meeting Over Ukraine - Downing Street

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th October, 2022) UK Prime Minister Liz Truss will call for a full meeting of NATO leaders during the virtual gathering of G7 leaders on Tuesday, her office said.

"The Prime Minister will ask countries to maintain biting sanctions and call for a full meeting of NATO leaders in the coming days," the UK prime minister's office said in a statement.

The virtual meeting of G7 leaders will focus on the global energy crisis and the possibility of putting an international cap on the price of Russian oil. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is expected to attend the meeting to discuss recent development of the situation in Ukraine.

On Monday, Russian President Vladimir Putin told Russia's Security Council that Moscow had carried out strikes using precision-guided weapons against Ukrainian infrastructure supplying military command and connectivity in response to crimes committed by Kiev against the Russian civilian infrastructure.

In particular, Putin condemned Saturday's explosion on the Crimean Bridge as a terrorist attack. He said that Ukraine also carried out three terrorist attacks against the Kursk nuclear power plant and attempted to damage the TurkStream gas pipeline.

Air attacks and explosions occurred across Ukraine on Monday, affecting the capital of Kiev as well as such cities as Kharkiv, Odesa, Dnipro, Lviv, Ivano-Frankivsk, Ternopil, Khmelnytskyi, Konotop, Rivne and Poltava. Explosions were heard in some parts of Ukraine again on Tuesday morning.