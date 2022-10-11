UrduPoint.com

Truss To Call For Tightening Sanctions, NATO Leaders Meeting Over Ukraine - Downing Street

Muhammad Irfan Published October 11, 2022 | 12:00 PM

Truss to Call for Tightening Sanctions, NATO Leaders Meeting Over Ukraine - Downing Street

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th October, 2022) UK Prime Minister Liz Truss will call for a full meeting of NATO leaders during the virtual gathering of G7 leaders on Tuesday, her office said.

"The Prime Minister will ask countries to maintain biting sanctions and call for a full meeting of NATO leaders in the coming days," the UK prime minister's office said in a statement.

The virtual meeting of G7 leaders will focus on the global energy crisis and the possibility of putting an international cap on the price of Russian oil. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is expected to attend the meeting to discuss recent development of the situation in Ukraine.

On Monday, Russian President Vladimir Putin told Russia's Security Council that Moscow had carried out strikes using precision-guided weapons against Ukrainian infrastructure supplying military command and connectivity in response to crimes committed by Kiev against the Russian civilian infrastructure.

In particular, Putin condemned Saturday's explosion on the Crimean Bridge as a terrorist attack. He said that Ukraine also carried out three terrorist attacks against the Kursk nuclear power plant and attempted to damage the TurkStream gas pipeline.

Air attacks and explosions occurred across Ukraine on Monday, affecting the capital of Kiev as well as such cities as Kharkiv, Odesa, Dnipro, Lviv, Ivano-Frankivsk, Ternopil, Khmelnytskyi, Konotop, Rivne and Poltava. Explosions were heard in some parts of Ukraine again on Tuesday morning.

Related Topics

Attack Terrorist NATO Prime Minister Ukraine Moscow Russia Energy Crisis Nuclear Oil Kursk Vladimir Putin Konotop Rivne Ivano-Frankivsk Ternopil Poltava Kharkiv Kiev Price United Kingdom Gas

Recent Stories

ECC approves continuation of RCET for export orien ..

ECC approves continuation of RCET for export oriented sectors during FY 2022-23

1 hour ago
 Pakistan rejects Indian Prime Minister’s remarks ..

Pakistan rejects Indian Prime Minister’s remarks about IIOJK

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 October 2022

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 11th October 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 11th October 2022

3 hours ago
 UN set to meet after Russia strikes in Ukraine

UN set to meet after Russia strikes in Ukraine

12 hours ago
 Rana Sanaullah says Imran's party playing drama wi ..

Rana Sanaullah says Imran's party playing drama with public

12 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.