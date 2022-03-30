Truss to Present New Legislation on Expanding Sanctions Against Russia - UK Foreign Office

UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss on Wednesday will present a new legislation on expanding sanctions against Russia to lawmakers, the Foreign Office said

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2022) UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss on Wednesday will present a new legislation on expanding sanctions against Russia to lawmakers, the Foreign Office said.

"A Statutory Instrument (SI) will be laid in Parliament at 5pm which will facilitate restricting the maintenance of, or technical assistance supplied to, aircraft or ships of certain individuals and entities.

Also, sanctions in relation to Crimea will be extended to non-government controlled areas of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions under new legislation laid in Parliament today," the office said in a statement.