UrduPoint.com

Truss' Visit To Moscow On Feb 10 In Works - Russian Foreign Ministry

Umer Jamshaid Published February 07, 2022 | 01:59 PM

Truss' Visit to Moscow on Feb 10 in Works - Russian Foreign Ministry

The possibility of UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss' visit to Moscow on February 10 is being worked out, the Russian Foreign Ministry told Sputnik on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th February, 2022) The possibility of UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss' visit to Moscow on February 10 is being worked out, the Russian Foreign Ministry told Sputnik on Monday.

Earlier in the day, The Times reported that Truss will travel to Russia on Thursday in a bid to ease tensions around Ukraine.

"It is in the works," the ministry said when asked about the potential visit.

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia Visit United Kingdom February

Recent Stories

OIC Child Rights Meeting Observes a Minute of Sile ..

OIC Child Rights Meeting Observes a Minute of Silence for the Child Rayan

19 minutes ago
 Embattled rappers fight to speak out in troubled D ..

Embattled rappers fight to speak out in troubled DR Congo

3 minutes ago
 Dry, cold weather forecast for city

Dry, cold weather forecast for city

3 minutes ago
 India behind recent incidents of terrorism in Paki ..

India behind recent incidents of terrorism in Pakistan, says Sheikh Rashi

31 minutes ago
 Russia Confirms 171,905 New COVID-19 Cases, 609 De ..

Russia Confirms 171,905 New COVID-19 Cases, 609 Deaths - Response Center

21 minutes ago
 Rosatom May Build Nuclear Power Plant for Gazprom ..

Rosatom May Build Nuclear Power Plant for Gazprom to Reduce Carbon Emissions - R ..

21 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>