Truss' Visit to Moscow on Feb 10 in Works - Russian Foreign Ministry

The possibility of UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss' visit to Moscow on February 10 is being worked out, the Russian Foreign Ministry told Sputnik on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th February, 2022) The possibility of UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss' visit to Moscow on February 10 is being worked out, the Russian Foreign Ministry told Sputnik on Monday.

Earlier in the day, The Times reported that Truss will travel to Russia on Thursday in a bid to ease tensions around Ukraine.

"It is in the works," the ministry said when asked about the potential visit.