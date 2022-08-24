UrduPoint.com

Truss Vows To Declassify More Intelligence On Russia If Becomes UK Prime Minister

Faizan Hashmi Published August 24, 2022 | 09:40 AM

Truss Vows to Declassify More Intelligence on Russia If Becomes UK Prime Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2022) UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss vowed to declassify more intelligence about Russia's actions in the world if she becomes the new UK prime minister.

"I will go further as prime minister by doing everything possible - including declassifying more intelligence - to expose (Russian President Vladimir) Putin's playbook to the world.

My government will use intelligence strategically to reveal the Kremlin's attempts to undermine and destabilise freedom-loving democracies," Truss said in an article for The Telegraph.

"I will take the same tough approach to counter malign activity from potentially hostile states and others who threaten global security," she said.

After the start of Russia's special military operation to denazify and demilitarize Ukraine, the West has stepped up sanctions pressure on Russia, which has led to an increase in prices for energy and food in Europe and the United States.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Ukraine Russia Europe Vladimir Putin Same United Kingdom United States From Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 August 2022

18 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 24th Au ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 24th August 2022

23 minutes ago
 Israel unveils 1,200 year-old desert mansion

Israel unveils 1,200 year-old desert mansion

9 hours ago
 LDA vice chairman reviews construction work of fly ..

LDA vice chairman reviews construction work of flyover project

9 hours ago
 Imran, Gill found launching anti institutions driv ..

Imran, Gill found launching anti institutions drive: Rana Sanaullah

9 hours ago
 Govt to distribute 100,000 laptops among shining s ..

Govt to distribute 100,000 laptops among shining students: Shaza Fatima

9 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.