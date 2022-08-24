Truss Vows to Declassify More Intelligence on Russia If Becomes UK Prime Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2022) UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss vowed to declassify more intelligence about Russia's actions in the world if she becomes the new UK prime minister.

"I will go further as prime minister by doing everything possible - including declassifying more intelligence - to expose (Russian President Vladimir) Putin's playbook to the world.

My government will use intelligence strategically to reveal the Kremlin's attempts to undermine and destabilise freedom-loving democracies," Truss said in an article for The Telegraph.

"I will take the same tough approach to counter malign activity from potentially hostile states and others who threaten global security," she said.

After the start of Russia's special military operation to denazify and demilitarize Ukraine, the West has stepped up sanctions pressure on Russia, which has led to an increase in prices for energy and food in Europe and the United States.