UrduPoint.com

Truss Wins UK Cabinet Backing As Voting Begins In PM Contest

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 02, 2022 | 12:42 AM

Truss wins UK cabinet backing as voting begins in PM contest

British Conservative frontrunner Liz Truss won another heavyweight endorsement Monday as party members began a month of voting to decide the next occupant of 10 Downing Street

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2022 ) :British Conservative frontrunner Liz Truss won another heavyweight endorsement Monday as party members began a month of voting to decide the next occupant of 10 Downing Street.

Truss's lagging rival Rishi Sunak vied to make up lost ground with a plan for future tax cuts -- and potentially to host a future women's football World Cup in Britain after England's "Lionesses" won the European championship.

Truss attended Sunday's final against Germany, and the first victory by any England football team in a major tournament since 1966 wiped the prime ministerial race off newspaper front pages.

The Tory contenders were going head to head later Monday in a members' hustings, in the southwestern city of Exeter -- the second of 12 such events before the winner is announced on September 5.

Sunak, a polished debater, needs to recapture momentum after Truss steamed into a strong polling lead on a platform of immediate tax cuts to address Britain's worst cost-of-living crisis in generations.

Chancellor of the Exchequer Nadhim Zahawi joined other luminaries of Boris Johnson's cabinet in backing the foreign secretary against Sunak, his predecessor in the Treasury.

"Liz understands that the status quo isn't an option in times of crisis," Zahawi wrote in The Telegraph, attacking Sunak's plan to prioritise fighting inflation now, before cutting taxes later.

"We need a 'booster' attitude to the economy, not a 'doomster' one, in order to address cost-of-living woes and the challenges on the world stage," the new chancellor said.

Sunak's resignation from the scandal-tainted Johnson's cabinet helped spark a ministerial exodus that forced the prime minister out last month.

As they began receiving postal and online ballot forms, a large minority of the roughly 200,000 Tory members is said by pollsters to nurse a grievance against Sunak -- one shared by Johnson.

Related Topics

Football Prime Minister World Minority Germany Exeter Lead September Women Sunday From Cabinet Race

Recent Stories

PPP will not leave people alone in troubles: Bilaw ..

PPP will not leave people alone in troubles: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

1 hour ago
 11 die, 4 injured as house collapses in Poonch vil ..

11 die, 4 injured as house collapses in Poonch village

1 hour ago
 Army Aviation helicopter on flood relief operation ..

Army Aviation helicopter on flood relief operation goes missing: ISPR

1 hour ago
 Decathlon world champion Mayer aims for European t ..

Decathlon world champion Mayer aims for European title

1 hour ago
 Musadiq suggests PTI to seek legal help from Shehz ..

Musadiq suggests PTI to seek legal help from Shehzad

1 hour ago
 Locals will get priority in gas connections, jobs: ..

Locals will get priority in gas connections, jobs: Mufti Shakoor

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.