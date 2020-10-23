Trust Between World Leaders Now at Minimal Level - Kremlin Spokesman

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd October, 2020) Trust between world leaders is at a minimal level now, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

"Trust is probably at a minimal level now. This is certain. And, of course, it depends on the level and advancement of bilateral relations between our president and his counterpart in other countries.

With someone, the dialogue is more frank, more productive, with someone not so," Peskov told Russia's Channel One.

"But probably no one will deny the fact that there is a deficit of trust," he added.