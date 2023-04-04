MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th April, 2023) Complete trust has been established between the special services of Belarus and Russia, Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) Director Sergei Naryshkin said on Tuesday.

"I would like to emphasize that our cooperation is of equal value, representing equal mutual interest.

We have something, our Belarusian colleagues also have something. Indeed, in recent years we have seriously strengthened our cooperation in order to identify and stop the external threats facing our two countries, the Union State. We have quite serious plans to move in this direction," Naryshkin said at a meeting with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko.