Trust For Putin Among Russians Rises To 67.1% - Poll

Faizan Hashmi 46 seconds ago Fri 15th May 2020 | 11:21 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin is trusted by 67.1 percent of Russian citizens, a slight increase of 0.1 percent compared to the beginning of the month, the Russian Public Opinion Research Centre (VTsIOM) said on Friday, citing its latest survey.

When asked if they approve of the current Russian president's work, 61 percent of the respondents answered positively.

Regarding other Russian politicians, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin is trusted by 50.8 percent of respondents, the Communist Party's Gennady Zyuganov by 30.3 percent, the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia's Vladimir Zhirinovsky by 32.7 percent and A Just Russia's Sergey Mironov by 24.6 percent.

The poll was conducted from May 4-10, with 1,600 respondents being polled daily by phone. The provided numbers are six-day averages.

