UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trust Gap Between Moldova's Sandu, Dodon Narrowed Down To 0.5% - Poll

Muhammad Irfan 1 hour ago Mon 05th July 2021 | 03:00 PM

Trust Gap Between Moldova's Sandu, Dodon Narrowed Down to 0.5% - Poll

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2021) Moldovan President Maia Sandu remains the most trusted and popular politician in the country, but the gap between her and her predecessor, Igor Dodon, has narrowed down to 0.5%, according to a fresh survey by the Association of Sociologists and Demographers.

The poll results showed that Sandu is supported by 28.2% of respondents (27.3% in June). She is followed by Dodon with 27.7% (previously 26.

7%) and Vladimir Voronin, the chairman of the Communist Party, with 7.1% (6.9% before).

At the same time, 8.7% of Moldovans said they did not trust any of the country's political figures, and 7.2% of respondents could not give definitive answer to the question.

The poll was conducted from June 21 to July 2 among 1,181 people. The margin of error for this sample size does not exceed 3%.

Sandu won the November presidential election with 57.75% of the vote.

Related Topics

Election Vote Vladimir Putin Same June July November From

Recent Stories

Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi implements executiv ..

20 minutes ago

Russia reports 25,353 new COVID-19 cases, 654 deat ..

36 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,573 new COVID-19 cases, 1,527 reco ..

50 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi University launches smart initiatives to ..

1 hour ago

Zardari condemns attack on party’s president in ..

1 hour ago

Over 750,000 meals distributed in Tanzania, Kenya, ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.