CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2021) Moldovan President Maia Sandu remains the most trusted and popular politician in the country, but the gap between her and her predecessor, Igor Dodon, has narrowed down to 0.5%, according to a fresh survey by the Association of Sociologists and Demographers.

The poll results showed that Sandu is supported by 28.2% of respondents (27.3% in June). She is followed by Dodon with 27.7% (previously 26.

7%) and Vladimir Voronin, the chairman of the Communist Party, with 7.1% (6.9% before).

At the same time, 8.7% of Moldovans said they did not trust any of the country's political figures, and 7.2% of respondents could not give definitive answer to the question.

The poll was conducted from June 21 to July 2 among 1,181 people. The margin of error for this sample size does not exceed 3%.

Sandu won the November presidential election with 57.75% of the vote.