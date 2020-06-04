UrduPoint.com
Trust In Ability Of Gov't To Manage COVID-19 Outbreak Goes Down In Sweden - Poll

Thu 04th June 2020

The level of trust in the Swedish government and the agencies responsible for handling the COVID-19 epidemic has fallen in the Scandinavian country in late May, according to a survey conducted by the country's SVT channel and Novus polling agency

Unlike other European countries, the Swedish authorities have embraced a less rigid approach to dealing with the disease, refraining from imposing a full-scale lockdown. Sweden has confirmed a total of 40,804 coronavirus cases so far, with a death toll of 4,542, which is markedly higher compared to neighboring countries. To make things worse, over half of Sweden's COVID-19 deaths have taken place in nursing homes, prompting an apology from state epidemiologist Anders Tegnell, the chief architect of the country's no-lockdown strategy.

The study, published by SVT on Thursday, shows that the percentage of those evaluating the government's ability to handle the crisis as high or somewhat high has decreased to 45 percent, in comparison to 63 percent in April. At the same time, the trust in the Public Health Agency has dwindled to 65 percent from April's 73 percent, and the Swedish Civil Contingencies Agency has seen its support go from 57 percent to 48 percent.

The pollsters surveyed 1,104 people from May 30 to June 3.

